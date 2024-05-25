 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mad Island update for 25 May 2024

update v0.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14492981 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■Fixes and adjustments
・Fixed a bug that prevented normal operation when items other than equipment were dropped into an equipment slot
・Fixed a bug that prevented “pocket” items from being used for chests, etc.
・Fixed a bug in which the display of hauling counts did not change when animals were dismantled or when dropped animal items were picked up
・Fixed item descriptions for "Growing Potion"
・Inventory cannot be closed while Ruck is vacuuming
・Fixed a bug that caused the effect of lewdness to remain when swapping and equipping other accessories while the ring of lewdness is equipped.

■Localize
・(English) Wood Wall => Log Wall
・Localize the UI that appears when the Q key is pressed

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitJapanese Depot 2739591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link