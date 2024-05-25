update v0.0.2

■Fixes and adjustments

・Fixed a bug that prevented normal operation when items other than equipment were dropped into an equipment slot

・Fixed a bug that prevented “pocket” items from being used for chests, etc.

・Fixed a bug in which the display of hauling counts did not change when animals were dismantled or when dropped animal items were picked up

・Fixed item descriptions for "Growing Potion"

・Inventory cannot be closed while Ruck is vacuuming

・Fixed a bug that caused the effect of lewdness to remain when swapping and equipping other accessories while the ring of lewdness is equipped.

■Localize

・(English) Wood Wall => Log Wall

・Localize the UI that appears when the Q key is pressed