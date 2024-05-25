Brocula v1.0.0.23 is Live and here are the patch notes

First of all thank you to some amazing people who were kind enough to jump on discord and talk to me about the bugs and give out valuable suggestions.

This patch is primarily to fix some minor issues and add 1-2 new features. Here is the detailed list of things are in this new patch/version of the game:

Fixed a bug where in all stores where when you press up or down more times than there are items, the other items all move to the right.

Increased the space between the fence and the constructed items outside the castle.

Fixed a bug where you have to go out of the collider zone to collect mud again.

Items now have a white outline to tell the player what is selected for better visual indication

You can now delete a placed object.

Fixed zero items in player inventory.

Adding Discord QR code for easy access to the community

Fixed a bug in the trunk where last item from player inventory would not update the view.

Fixed consumption quantity in Church Table deposit where Bread and Juice were being consumed more that required.

Player created trunks can now use be opened with single key press instead of Hold.

Fixed translation issue for Library buy shop

Players now have the ability to create trunks in the mines.

Fixed a bug where player crafted trunk would lose item information.

Fixed Inventory item mismatch on pause screen issue. This issue refers to the part where when a player looks at their inventory and they see the next item from the list.

I hope these fixes will make the game better for the players. Thank you once again for all the feedback for the game.

Prateek / Destroyer Doggo