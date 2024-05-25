- Now, at the end of the year, the economy of the provinces grows at the same rate as the population.
- The "Prosperity" of the country is now calculated by taking into account the population of all provinces. (Prosperity-enhancing laws have also been adjusted accordingly.)
- The relationship with favoured interest groups develops more rapidly and their influence grows faster (about 40 per cent).
- Fixed an issue with switching to fullscreen. (Finally!)
- Fixed an issue where province happiness was dropping too quickly based on wealth.
Turkish Throne update for 25 May 2024
May 25 Mini Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
