Turkish Throne update for 25 May 2024

May 25 Mini Patch Notes

May 25 2024

  • Now, at the end of the year, the economy of the provinces grows at the same rate as the population.
  • The "Prosperity" of the country is now calculated by taking into account the population of all provinces. (Prosperity-enhancing laws have also been adjusted accordingly.)
  • The relationship with favoured interest groups develops more rapidly and their influence grows faster (about 40 per cent).
  • Fixed an issue with switching to fullscreen. (Finally!)
  • Fixed an issue where province happiness was dropping too quickly based on wealth.

