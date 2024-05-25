 Skip to content

Never Ending Dungeon update for 25 May 2024

Free Trial Players Can Now Play for Free with their GM!

25 May 2024

Patchnotes

Hello!

Hearing the feedback from you, we have added the option to play online VTT for players on Free Trial on all adventures.

If the GM has a Lifetime License or subscription, they can run a session on any adventure in our VTT for their players. So now your players no longer need to purchase a separate copy of NED.

As for the adventure generation - it is only available in the paid version (lifetime or sub). Those using the free trial can test 5 adventures along with the map.

The Export Map option should no longer crash the app. Unfortunately, there are still problems with it - the quality of the exported map is low and it is still just an image, with no adventure content, NPCs or traps. We are working on it.

Cheers,
Never Ending Dungeon Team

