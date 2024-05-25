[BETA] Patch #5 - Difficulty Scaling V2, Multiple Fixes, Pause Screen

Please go to properties → Betas → RemakePlaytest branch to be able to play the new beta!
Hey Asteroid Destroyers!
Not as big as Patch #4 but I've reworked and added onto the Difficulty Scaling to provide a slightly more challenging experience later on, as well as fixed the menu issues that arrived with last nights patch. Report bugs and give feedback on our discord.
Difficulty Scaling V2
How often Asteroids spawn
- Start - 2.95s
- 30 Seconds - 2.75s
- 1 Minutes - 2.55s → 2.45
- 2 Minutes - 2.35s → 2.25s
- 3 Minutes - 2.25s → 2.05s
- 4 Minutes - 2.15s → 1.75s, 1+ Asteroids per spawn
- 5 Minutes - 1.75s , 1+ Asteroids per spawn
- 6 Minutes - 1.55s
- 7 Minutes - 1.45s, 1+ Asteroids per spawn
- 8 Minutes - 1.15s
- 10 Minutes - 1.05s
Progression System V2
Level up everytime the difficulty changes (see above)
- Level 0 - 0.6s Bullet Delay
- Level 3 - 0.2s Bullet Delay, UNLOCK E.O.S
- Level 5 - 0.1s Bullet Delay
- Level 7 - 0.08s Bullet Delay
- Level 9 - 0.06s Bullet Delay
FULL PATCH NOTES - Patch #5
NEW
- Added Pause button
- Added 3 Steam Achievements
CHANGES
- Reworked Difficulty Scaling and Progression System
FIXES
- Fixed controls menu being low-resolution
- Fixed the gun's fire-rate not resetting after death
- Fixed asteroid's spawn rate not resetting after death
- Fixed "Asteroid Offense System?" not unlocking under correct conditions
- Fixed an issue causing game crashing when activating the shield the second it upgrades to A.O.S
- Fixed an issue causing stuttering after destroying a set amount of asteroids
- Fixed an issue making the game not able to detect the mouse
- Fixed an issue causing infinite asteroids spawning after death
- Fixed an issue causing system crashes under specific conditions
