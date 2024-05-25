[BETA] Patch #5 - Difficulty Scaling V2, Multiple Fixes, Pause Screen

Share · View all patches · Build 14492781 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 12:26:15 UTC by Wendy

Please go to properties → Betas → RemakePlaytest branch to be able to play the new beta!

Hey Asteroid Destroyers!

Not as big as Patch #4 but I've reworked and added onto the Difficulty Scaling to provide a slightly more challenging experience later on, as well as fixed the menu issues that arrived with last nights patch. Report bugs and give feedback on our discord.

Difficulty Scaling V2

How often Asteroids spawn

Start - 2.95s

30 Seconds - 2.75s

1 Minutes - 2.55s → 2.45

2 Minutes - 2.35s → 2.25s

3 Minutes - 2.25s → 2.05s

4 Minutes - 2.15s → 1.75s, 1+ Asteroids per spawn

5 Minutes - 1.75s , 1+ Asteroids per spawn

6 Minutes - 1.55s

7 Minutes - 1.45s, 1+ Asteroids per spawn

8 Minutes - 1.15s

10 Minutes - 1.05s

Progression System V2

Level up everytime the difficulty changes (see above)

Level 0 - 0.6s Bullet Delay

Level 3 - 0.2s Bullet Delay, UNLOCK E.O.S

Level 5 - 0.1s Bullet Delay

Level 7 - 0.08s Bullet Delay

Level 9 - 0.06s Bullet Delay

FULL PATCH NOTES - Patch #5

NEW

Added Pause button

Added 3 Steam Achievements

CHANGES

Reworked Difficulty Scaling and Progression System

FIXES