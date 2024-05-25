- Africa now working in single player
- Massive performance improvement in garage and game levels
- Added an invisible collider to the edge of Winner’s Island to prevent the player from falling into the sea
- Car sizes adjusted on podium in Winner’s Island
- Toy train now working in Winner's Island
- Car Wash not working in Winner's Island
- Added flames to garden lanterns in Winner's Island
- Added more lights to rooms in mansion in Winner's Island
- Bug fixes to Yosemite
- Bug fixes to materials in car garage
- All materials now working on boats
- Tweaks to water ripples
MAJOR OLD SKOOL RACER update for 25 May 2024
NEW LEVEL AND BUG FIXES
