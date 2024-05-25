 Skip to content

MAJOR OLD SKOOL RACER update for 25 May 2024

NEW LEVEL AND BUG FIXES

25 May 2024

  • Africa now working in single player
  • Massive performance improvement in garage and game levels
  • Added an invisible collider to the edge of Winner’s Island to prevent the player from falling into the sea
  • Car sizes adjusted on podium in Winner’s Island
  • Toy train now working in Winner's Island
  • Car Wash not working in Winner's Island
  • Added flames to garden lanterns in Winner's Island
  • Added more lights to rooms in mansion in Winner's Island
  • Bug fixes to Yosemite
  • Bug fixes to materials in car garage
  • All materials now working on boats
  • Tweaks to water ripples

