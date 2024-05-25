 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shogun Curse update for 25 May 2024

Hotfixes v0.1455

Share · View all patches · Build 14492731 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 16:33:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.1455 patch notes: 


* Brief Respite: Cost increased from 1 to 2  
* Brief Respite+: Cost increased from 0 to 1.  
* Delayed Cargo/ Delayed Cargo+: Rarity lowered from Rare to Common. Shop cost lowered accordingly.  
* Demonic Roulette+: Now it is properly targeted at all enemies.  
* More Powder: Demonic Bullets granted lowered from 2 to 1.  
* More Powder+: Might granted lowered from 2 to 1.  
* Reload: Rarity increased from Common to Uncommon. Shop cost increased accordingly.  
* Reload+: Demonic Bullets granted lowered from 2 to 1. Rarity increased from Common to Uncommon. Shop cost increased accordingly.  
* Cursed (Reworked): This card is added to the player's deck by enemies.  New text displays "Receive 5 damage. Vanish. Hold."  
* * Reworded many cards to make them more clear.  
* Increased hp bars size, and tweaked UI elements to make the game easier to read.  
* Fonts were further tweaked to increase readability.   
* Card speed was increased to help the game flow better.  
* * Fixed a bug that caused lingering cards hovering the player's hand or deck.  
* Fixed a bug that displayed multi hits as a single hit for the total damage (both at the beginning of a fight or after applying Impaired).  
* Fixed a bug that caused an incorrect card count with Ritual Earring.  
* Fixed a bug that made some cards being dealt as a miniature.  
* Fixed an error in Soul Upgrades display.

Changed files in this update

macOS English Depot 2800172
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link