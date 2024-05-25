Hotfixes v0.1455

v0.1455 patch notes:

* Brief Respite: Cost increased from 1 to 2 * Brief Respite+: Cost increased from 0 to 1. * Delayed Cargo/ Delayed Cargo+: Rarity lowered from Rare to Common. Shop cost lowered accordingly. * Demonic Roulette+: Now it is properly targeted at all enemies. * More Powder: Demonic Bullets granted lowered from 2 to 1. * More Powder+: Might granted lowered from 2 to 1. * Reload: Rarity increased from Common to Uncommon. Shop cost increased accordingly. * Reload+: Demonic Bullets granted lowered from 2 to 1. Rarity increased from Common to Uncommon. Shop cost increased accordingly. * Cursed (Reworked): This card is added to the player's deck by enemies. New text displays "Receive 5 damage. Vanish. Hold." * * Reworded many cards to make them more clear. * Increased hp bars size, and tweaked UI elements to make the game easier to read. * Fonts were further tweaked to increase readability. * Card speed was increased to help the game flow better. * * Fixed a bug that caused lingering cards hovering the player's hand or deck. * Fixed a bug that displayed multi hits as a single hit for the total damage (both at the beginning of a fight or after applying Impaired). * Fixed a bug that caused an incorrect card count with Ritual Earring. * Fixed a bug that made some cards being dealt as a miniature. * Fixed an error in Soul Upgrades display.