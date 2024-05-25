Hotfixes v0.1455

v0.1455 patch notes:
* Brief Respite: Cost increased from 1 to 2
* Brief Respite+: Cost increased from 0 to 1.
* Delayed Cargo/ Delayed Cargo+: Rarity lowered from Rare to Common. Shop cost lowered accordingly.
* Demonic Roulette+: Now it is properly targeted at all enemies.
* More Powder: Demonic Bullets granted lowered from 2 to 1.
* More Powder+: Might granted lowered from 2 to 1.
* Reload: Rarity increased from Common to Uncommon. Shop cost increased accordingly.
* Reload+: Demonic Bullets granted lowered from 2 to 1. Rarity increased from Common to Uncommon. Shop cost increased accordingly.
* Cursed (Reworked): This card is added to the player's deck by enemies. New text displays "Receive 5 damage. Vanish. Hold."
* * Reworded many cards to make them more clear.
* Increased hp bars size, and tweaked UI elements to make the game easier to read.
* Fonts were further tweaked to increase readability.
* Card speed was increased to help the game flow better.
* * Fixed a bug that caused lingering cards hovering the player's hand or deck.
* Fixed a bug that displayed multi hits as a single hit for the total damage (both at the beginning of a fight or after applying Impaired).
* Fixed a bug that caused an incorrect card count with Ritual Earring.
* Fixed a bug that made some cards being dealt as a miniature.
* Fixed an error in Soul Upgrades display.
