Update Notes for Version 2.02 (25/05/2024)

Small post-release quality of life updates:
- Improved Leaderboards - now Total Games Played, Total Hands Won, Total Points Earned available.
- New bidding 'splash screen' to emphasise bid outcomes (optional)
- Enhanced scoreboard to also emphasise bidding outcome
- Improved AI strategy playing in 3rd position when partner leads trumps
- Improved AI bidding strategy (more conservative at high bids)
- Kitty Discard protection now also applies to off-suit aces
- Added 'winning indicator' option to assist new players (optional)
- Continue screen UI (button changes to 'waiting' after click in multiplayer)
- Improved UI in multiplayer lobby
- Fixed graphical glitch with hovering mouse at the bottom of cards
- Tweaked colour scheme of partner and opponent teams
- Mousewheel scroll now works on all options dialogs
Changed files in this update