Five Hundred update for 25 May 2024

Update Notes for Version 2.02 (25/05/2024)

Share · View all patches · Build 14492724 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 12:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small post-release quality of life updates:

  • Improved Leaderboards - now Total Games Played, Total Hands Won, Total Points Earned available.
  • New bidding 'splash screen' to emphasise bid outcomes (optional)
  • Enhanced scoreboard to also emphasise bidding outcome
  • Improved AI strategy playing in 3rd position when partner leads trumps
  • Improved AI bidding strategy (more conservative at high bids)
  • Kitty Discard protection now also applies to off-suit aces
  • Added 'winning indicator' option to assist new players (optional)
  • Continue screen UI (button changes to 'waiting' after click in multiplayer)
  • Improved UI in multiplayer lobby
  • Fixed graphical glitch with hovering mouse at the bottom of cards
  • Tweaked colour scheme of partner and opponent teams
  • Mousewheel scroll now works on all options dialogs

