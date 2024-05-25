 Skip to content

69 Summon Succubus update for 25 May 2024

Arachne has been added to the game!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players!

We have added a new succubus to the game - Arachne! The Scorpio Queen is waiting for you!

Plans:

In the next update we plan to add Anku to the game.

