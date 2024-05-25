New Update 1.3.6.8

Share · View all patches · Build 14492689 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy

We are now ready with a new update! In this update, we have added new DLSS 3.5 features as well as Nvidia Reflex Low Latency. We have also developed a system that provides much better colors and lighting in the game. This update also applies to the demo version. Read more below.

New

Added Real Natural Capture to all maps. We have introduced Real Natural Capture to all maps, studying natural colors and implementing our new function called Real Natural Color. This function enhances the game's visuals by using the natural environment as a reference, resulting in more authentic and lifelike colors throughout the game. If you want a real-life glare effect, we recommend enabling Exposure in the settings.

Added more lighting to maps. We have increased the lighting on all maps, improving visibility and creating a more vibrant and detailed gaming experience.

Added new shadows to maps. New shadow effects have been implemented on the maps, providing deeper and more realistic shadows that enhance visual depth and atmosphere.

Added better fog. A new function to change fog scale in maps (dark maps not included). Fog effects have been improved, and we have added a new function called Fog Scale that allows you to adjust the density of the fog on maps. Note that this feature is not available on dark maps.

Added better lens flare. A new function to enable or disable lens flare in settings. Lens flare effects have been enhanced to create more realistic light reflections. We have also added a new function in the settings that allows you to enable or disable lens flare according to your preferences.

Added new dynamic wall to Team Protections Wall. The Team Protections Wall now features a new dynamic wall, enhancing protection and providing a strategic advantage in the game.

Added Nvidia DLSS 3.5 Frame Generation. With Nvidia DLSS 3.5 Frame Generation, our game can now leverage advanced AI algorithms to generate extra frames. This results in a significant performance boost and a smoother gaming experience, even at high resolutions and graphics settings.

Added Nvidia DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction. Nvidia DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction brings a revolutionary improvement in image quality by using AI to reconstruct light rays. This provides more realistic reflections, shadows, and lighting in the game, making the visual effects more lifelike and impressive.

Added Nvidia Reflex Low Latency. With Nvidia Reflex Low Latency, you can now experience extremely low latency in our game. This technology reduces input lag, offering more responsive and precise control, which is especially important for competitive and fast-paced action games.

These improvements are designed to deliver a more immersive, visually stunning, and technically advanced gaming experience.

Change

Updated Lumen settings. The Lumen settings have been updated to improve lighting quality and enhance the overall visual experience, providing more realistic and dynamic lighting effects.

Updated Conquest Flag with a Dynamic Flag. The Conquest Flag has been updated with a dynamic flag that changes based on which team has captured it, adding a visual indicator of team control.

Updated FPS Counter. The FPS counter has been updated to provide more accurate and detailed performance metrics, helping you monitor your game's performance more effectively.

Updated DirectX 12 (Ray Tracing). DirectX 12 settings have been updated to optimize ray tracing, enhancing the visual fidelity and realism of reflections, shadows, and lighting in the game.

Updated Map images. The map images have been updated to display a static picture of the map instead of a live match view, providing a clearer and more consistent representation of each map.

Hot Fix

Fixed shadow issues. We have resolved the issues with shadows to ensure more consistent and accurate shadow rendering throughout the game.

Fixed spawn player issues in Sulphur Firth. The issues with player spawning in Sulphur Firth have been addressed, ensuring players spawn correctly in this area.

Fixed achievements issues. The problems related to achieving milestones and unlocking achievements have been fixed, providing a smoother and more reliable experience.

Fixed water color issues in Groovery Woodland. The water color discrepancies in Groovery Woodland have been corrected, resulting in more natural and visually appealing water effects.

Fixed leave match issues from in-game menu. The issues with leaving a match from the in-game menu have been resolved, allowing players to exit matches smoothly and without errors.

Fixed HDR brightness issues. The HDR brightness issues have been resolved, ensuring more accurate and consistent high dynamic range (HDR) lighting for a better visual experience.

