Patch 2024-05-25

- Add "Use Desired Screen Height" setting for more resolutions possiblity
- Fix weapon appearance unequip crash
- Addition of modular dungeon rewards
- Red Moon Slayer outfit in the "Giga Dragon" mode of the Gold Moon Dragon dungeon
- The dungeon drop system has changed, so testing will be necessary. I am counting on you!
Dragon Uprising Online Playtest update for 25 May 2024
