Dragon Uprising Online Playtest update for 25 May 2024

Patch 2024-05-25

Patch 2024-05-25

Last edited 25 May 2024 – 12:09:09 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add "Use Desired Screen Height" setting for more resolutions possiblity
  • Fix weapon appearance unequip crash
  • Addition of modular dungeon rewards
  • Red Moon Slayer outfit in the "Giga Dragon" mode of the Gold Moon Dragon dungeon
  • The dungeon drop system has changed, so testing will be necessary. I am counting on you!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1934051
