0.9.3_7419 Hotfix: Barrel Destroy + Black Petal Drops

Mya~ Mini hotfix! 📬

Barrels will now properly despawn on destroy

Slight drop chance buff to Diamond Shard (8.33% → 12.5% on Frozen Rock (Iron))

Myst Flowers, Turnips, and Wheat have a low percent chance of dropping Myst Crystal on harvest

Consistent Black Petal drops in the Desert Canyon on Deadwood Trees to address Black Petal shortage

In the same vein, Black Petals now have smaller drop quantity range on Sunflowers, but will always drop

Removed limestone drop from Skull in Desert Canyon

On first use of Kart, now faces proper direction

We keep a close eye on everyone's thoughts when we push out new balance changes. If you feel like something is an egregious grind, please let us know! We'll continue keeping an eye on the current drop table state and adjust accordingly as we move forward~