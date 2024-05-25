Update ver.0.1.3

##Important Notice
- During UNISON attacks, the bond gauge was not being consumed correctly. This issue has been fixed in today's update. Additionally, we are currently adjusting the balance of UNISON attacks and plan to release these adjustments soon.
- To temporarily address the issue of excessively high FPS, we have set an FPS cap at 60. An update adding an FPS setting option is planned for a later date.
##Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the bond gauge was not being consumed correctly during UNISON attacks.
- Corrected the event trigger conditions within the quest "Supporting Each Other" dungeon. (This issue occurs near the event trigger for the related quest "Stay Close".)
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to escape from battles in the quest "Memory of the Shell". If you escaped from the battle before the update, the symbol encounter will respawn, allowing you to progress by engaging in the battle again.
- Corrected an error in the quest description text for "Master of Utopia II" (northwest → southeast).
- Fixed an issue where the descriptions for Sylvan and Bestia were swapped during character creation in the English and Simplified Chinese versions.
- Fixed a bug where performing normal attacks in quick succession during battles could cause the game to become unresponsive.
- Corrected an issue where the mini-map would not display correctly after using a shortcut.
- Set the FPS cap to 60.
- Set encounters to not occur around safe areas.
- UNISON attack for Healer and Bard has been fixed to perform healing.
Changed files in this update