Shadow of the Depth update for 25 May 2024

0.9.2.12 Update Notes

25 May 2024

Updates

  • Stephanie's Blink can evade enemies' attraction skills.

Fixes

  • Fixed the issue where the player's clone would not act in certain situations.
  • Fixed the problem where pausing sometimes caused the game to lag.
  • Bug fixes.

