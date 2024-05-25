- Added a new equipment slot (Signature Rune):
Stat-bonuses provided by the rune are doubled, but will only affect the equipped character
This allows for more character-individual build variety, and can also save a bit of inventory space on the side
- You can now talk to party members in specific locations/situations for a bit of extra dialogue
- Added an alternate location to find the Saelurian Primer
- New banger post-game boss music track implemented (Vessel to be Fueled by Vbuh)
Indemon Tales update for 25 May 2024
Indemon Tales 1.27
