 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Indemon Tales update for 25 May 2024

Indemon Tales 1.27

Share · View all patches · Build 14492485 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new equipment slot (Signature Rune):
    Stat-bonuses provided by the rune are doubled, but will only affect the equipped character
    This allows for more character-individual build variety, and can also save a bit of inventory space on the side
  • You can now talk to party members in specific locations/situations for a bit of extra dialogue
  • Added an alternate location to find the Saelurian Primer
  • New banger post-game boss music track implemented (Vessel to be Fueled by Vbuh)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2426021
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2426022
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link