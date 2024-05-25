1.17.1 Pre-stable[?] live in beta branch

What's pre-stable?
Pre-stable is a release that will come to a stable branch after some testing in the beta first. Normally stable patches will only contain bug fixes and no new features, but I found some critical bugs after already implementing some features. So I don't want to wait for the next stable to patch them.
- Color, Palette, and canvas nodes now use global color.
Interface
- Loading the already opened project will close the current project and refresh the file.
- New file explorer panel
- New Histogram panel
- Add version number in the crash report.
- [noparse][Color Panel] Improve UI visibility.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Color Panel] Add an option to disable the alpha, palette.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Color Panel] Add hexadecimal value display.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Preview Panel] Increase maximum zoom to x1024.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph Panel] Dragging a junction from a node inside an inline group will create a new node inside the same group.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph Panel] You can now connect junctions of the same IO type (output to output, input to input) to transfer the connection from one junction to another.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph Panel] Ungrouping the node now centers the ungrouped nodes around the original group.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Inspector Panel] Add the ability to copy color hex code directly.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Inspector Panel] Improve palette and gradient widget.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Animation] Hold alt while scrubbing the timeline to use a decimal frame.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Add node, palette panel] Use Ctrl + Scroll to resize the item.[/noparse]
Node
- New Directory Search node.
- New Array split node.
- New Normalize node.
- New Cross section node.
- New Atlas to struct node.
- Bilinear, Bicubic, and radsin interpolation now apply alpha compensation to reduce dark edges when blending with an empty pixel.
- Add node annotation.
- All seed values now come with a randomize button.
- Collection-based loop is deprecated, inline loop is now the default way to loop values.
- Dynamic input nodes now use dummy junctions for adding new data.
- [noparse][Supporter] New Pentagonal tile node.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Glow] Add inner mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Outline] Add angle filter (works best with widths 0 and 1).[/noparse]
- [noparse][Lua] Lua error now shows up as a notification.[/noparse]
- [noparse][3D] The Rotation tool will now be disabled in the Euler unit.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Dither] Add noise mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Dither] Add auto palette option.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Path builder] Now accept path anchor input (it doesn't before, huh).[/noparse]
- [noparse][Posterize] Improve auto palette algorithm.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Equation] Now require explicit variable amount set up.[/noparse]
- [noparse][JSON IO] Remove the ability to build, and read specific keys.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Shape] Add diamond, trapezoid, parallelogram shapes.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Particle, VFX] Add animation stretch setting.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Curve] Add alpha curve.[/noparse]
Bugs
- Project settings now persisted between sessions.
- Fix reset value not working with palette data.
- Fix undoing ungroup operation causes the deleted node to not reappear.
- [noparse][Graph Panel] Fix auto connection connect wrong junctions.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph Panel] Fix crash when distributing nodes vertically.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Inspector Panel] Fix flashing when clicking on the color button.[/noparse]
- [noparse][History Panel] Fix panel resize error.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Menu Items] Now show Hotkey as a box.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas, Palette] Fix color comparison error.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Replace Colors] Fix crash, error with color dropper.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Image Node] Fix error when uploading a spliced image.[/noparse]
- [noparse][3D Camera] Fix the camera object not showing up without input.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Struct] Fix keys overlapping each other.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Cellular Noise] Fix radial options show up in the wrong pattern.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Dither] Fix custom texture gives inaccurate results.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Atlas set] Fix error on update.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Posterize] Fix output becomes too dark.[/noparse]
- [noparse][ASE File In] Fix tag display, and interaction.[/noparse]
- [noparse][ASE File In] Fix crashes when auto-updating the file.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Render Spritesheet] Fix crashes when previewing atlas data in animation mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Render Spritesheet] Fix the error in sprite array mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Composite] Fix error when previewing nested surface array.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Lua Compute, surface] Fix variable type does not apply to the junction.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Lua nodes] Fix error when redoing node deletion.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Smooth Path] Fix error on render.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Struct, Switch] Fix junction not removing when undoing.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Particle, VFX] Fix rotation revert back when setting to negative degree.[/noparse]
Addon
- Fix some functions crash when returning nil.
Changed depots in beta branch