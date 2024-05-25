1.2.0.0 Update

Changelog :

New Elite Enemy Type "Reanimated Guardian"

New Elite Enemy Type "Corrupted Construct"

Overhauled Weapon Sounds

Improved Point Aiming To Aiming Transition

Improved Crouching

File Size Optimization

Increased Slide Length

Increased Jump Height

Reduced Cloaker Spawn Chance

Fixed Bug Where Rift Enemies In Derelict Arena Would Stand Still

This may be the last content update for a very long time, it is now 46 more days until BF:RI

Early Access Launch, my time will be allocated on the development of my next game fully.

Also if you have not already and have a bit of time, It would be very appreciated if you can leave a review on S.E.C.U.

Thank you all for supporting S.E.C.U.

Join Discord : https://discord.gg/rJVueVf8Fb