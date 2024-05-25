1.2.0.0 Update

Changelog :
- New Elite Enemy Type "Reanimated Guardian"
- New Elite Enemy Type "Corrupted Construct"
- Overhauled Weapon Sounds
- Improved Point Aiming To Aiming Transition
- Improved Crouching
- File Size Optimization
- Increased Slide Length
- Increased Jump Height
- Reduced Cloaker Spawn Chance
- Fixed Bug Where Rift Enemies In Derelict Arena Would Stand Still
This may be the last content update for a very long time, it is now 46 more days until BF:RI
Early Access Launch, my time will be allocated on the development of my next game fully.
Also if you have not already and have a bit of time, It would be very appreciated if you can leave a review on S.E.C.U.
Thank you all for supporting S.E.C.U.
Join Discord : https://discord.gg/rJVueVf8Fb
Changed files in this update