S.E.C.U. update for 25 May 2024

1.2.0.0 Update

25 May 2024

Changelog :

  • New Elite Enemy Type "Reanimated Guardian"
  • New Elite Enemy Type "Corrupted Construct"
  • Overhauled Weapon Sounds
  • Improved Point Aiming To Aiming Transition
  • Improved Crouching
  • File Size Optimization
  • Increased Slide Length
  • Increased Jump Height
  • Reduced Cloaker Spawn Chance
  • Fixed Bug Where Rift Enemies In Derelict Arena Would Stand Still

This may be the last content update for a very long time, it is now 46 more days until BF:RI
Early Access Launch, my time will be allocated on the development of my next game fully.

Also if you have not already and have a bit of time, It would be very appreciated if you can leave a review on S.E.C.U.

Thank you all for supporting S.E.C.U.

Join Discord : https://discord.gg/rJVueVf8Fb

