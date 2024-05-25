Faster progression and bug fixes

Hello,

First I want to thank you all who took your time and submitted bugs and suggestions!

The game got faster to finish, as now once you win on selected difficulty next run will be 5 waves longer instead of 2. In addition character leveling got faster too.

Most of the bugs were with the UI looking strange on different resolutions.

Market remove/upgrade any card got fixed.

You can no longer buy the same card.

Tower stat window now updates real time.

Have fun playing!