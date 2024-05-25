Bug Fixes and Audio Additions and Discounts, Oh My!

If you're seeing this update, it probably means you have Zeta Leporis RTS on your wishlist. Because of this, I currently have the game on sale for about as low a price as I can set it, an 85% discount, which ends at the end of this weekend. Meanwhile I've been pushing through a lot of little updates in a short amount of time to tie up a bunch of loose ends, fix some issues that surfaced, and add some sorely missing features before settling in on a longer feature update. Here's what's new in the past week:
This update:
v.0.3.15.2024
-Saved games with fog of war enabled no longer crash when loaded.
-Minimap no longer shows stuff that isn't visible with fog of war enabled.
-View box now drawn on the minimap.
-Added scout selection VO.
Previous updates:
v.0.3.14.2024
-Fixed crash and bugs caused by the AI control script counting the wrong teams' units.
-Tooltips for class B and class C energy collector upgrade buttons are no longer swapped.
-Reworked fighter and missile ship VO to make it less muddy, and added slight distortion to capital ship and scout VO.
-Fighters now form up properly again when they don't have a target. Related code is also a bit more efficient now.
-Fighters no longer chase units they can't catch.
-Units can no longer be added to production queues of shipyards under construction.
-Fixed incorrect unit caps when loading a saved game.
v.0.3.13.2024
-Added VO for fighters, battlestations, missile ships, and cargo barges.
v.0.3.12.2024
-Added VO for assimilation vessels. But didn't add assimilation vessels.
-Added VO for capital ships.
-Added SFX for most structures.
-Added tech level 5 SRF researches to double resource collection rates.
-AI can now research the unit production speed upgrade at the SRF.
-Class C resource collectors can no longer be built by mechs one tech level too soon.
-Added "made in GameMaker" splash screen.
-AI structure losses no longer include structures cancelled before construction began (due to mechbot destruction).
-Destroyer, cruiser, and battleship yards can no longer be built past the shipyard limit.
-A selected unit will now always be displayed when selecting with a box selection.
