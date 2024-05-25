After more than 5 months, I present to you the Wealdheim update! This is the first playable town in the world of Little Legends.

Over the past few months, I have created a lot of core technology to be able to add more locations, quests and dungeons to the game. Wealdheim also shows how important the community feedback is during the Early Access phase, because originally hardly any stroy content was planned and now more and more lore is being developed, which is gradually finds its way into the world.

Welcome to Wealdheim!

Once upon a time, the “Ancients” traveled to other worlds by creating magical bridges through the Rift. Shortly before Azgorath corrupted the portals, separating the worlds again, the world of Runika was discovered - this is where we are playing in Little Legends so far. The descendants of the Ancients, the Ulan'mor, have been living on Runika ever since, together with some former settlers from other worlds, and inhabit the small town of Wealdheim.

The Wealdheim Theater Square welcomes you with the first in-game event. The Adventurers' Guild is organizing the opening of the theater with a hammer competition in which you can win the key to your farmhouse! I'm planning more events on the theater square in the future to further enrich village life.

Your farm

A little run down, but well located. Your farm is right next to the Adventurers' Guild and the market is not far away either. Here you can settle in, repair the fences, plant fields and grow your crops. You will also find some sticks and flints to make your first tools.

The market

You can buy and sell all kinds of things on the market. The Ulan'mor trade in gold coins, but there are plans to add other currencies for other folks in the future! The merchants accept everything for sale that they themselves offer, so just browse through their books.

Finally, you can buy things again that were previously only available in limited numbers. In addition to the new Christmas items, Sao offers various items as soon as you have found them for the first time. You can also buy the first headgear in the game at the market to turn your character into a Little Fashion Legend!

With the new map and save system, Little Legends now supports three different types of levels:

The classic randomly generated main world with improved special locations.

Levels, like the player house, whose interior you can customize.

Completely static levels, such as the villagers' houses.

In addition to these major innovations and preparations for the future, there are a few other things to discover. Since the game world is generated and saved, I recommend starting a new game world, otherwise the new areas can not be generated.

New objects

You can now buy corn seed and tomato saplings at the market.

Headgear can be purchased from a merchant.

Peach trees now grow in the basalt plains.

You can now craft a small outhouse.

Recipes for wooden benches made from normal and birch wood can be found at the carpenter's table.

You can now grill apples and mushrooms at the campfire.

Christmas chests and candy cane fences are now new objects that you can buy from Sao and which retain their appearance permanently.

Graphics

Trees now cast shadows.

When you enter a special place, the location name is now displayed.

The images for the Leather Armor and Leather Jerkin have been improved.

Customizations

The Spectaria now explains the Home Totem.

When you open the inventory in new savegames, you will see a guide to the next step in the game.

Chickens now always drop feathers and grass always drops fiber.

If you mine a pile of wood, you will now get the wood back directly.

The "readability" of the magic bridge in the rift has been improved.

Raw potatoes can no longer be eaten to avoid confusion with planting.

The durability of some wooden and gold tools and weapons has been increased.

Some item descriptions are now more descriptive of their functionality.

The Spectaria no longer gives hints during battles.

Technology

A new level core allows me to create many new levels more uniformly.

To save the different levels, your savegame will be migrated automatically. The “regions” folder will become “map.x”.

The technical anchor point of objects in the game world (entities) has been moved to the bottom left. Your savegames are automatically migrated accordingly.

The performance of the visibility sorting of all objects in the game world has been significantly improved.

Known bugs

Sometimes cliffs are not displayed correctly.

Coming soon

More improvements to Wealdheim.

Furniture for your farmhouse.

New Rift Guardians.

