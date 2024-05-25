 Skip to content

Hard Chip Playtest update for 25 May 2024

Quick patch notes v0.0.5.16

Share · View all patches · Build 14492264 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy

  • NEW 2-3-4 Bits Decoder Challenges;
  • NEW Normal based Add block mode (exit the Shift to build up) (old AddBlock mode removed;)
  • FIX Tentative fix Bekfast's IntroLevel key press bug;
  • FIX trace BuildIndicator respect Y layer shape; QOL Ring/Spike build indicator ++;
  • QOL Bonus section ++;
  • QOL Bonus stages screen tweaked from draft to something a bit better and showing all challenges;

