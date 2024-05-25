- NEW 2-3-4 Bits Decoder Challenges;
- NEW Normal based Add block mode (exit the Shift to build up) (old AddBlock mode removed;)
- FIX Tentative fix Bekfast's IntroLevel key press bug;
- FIX trace BuildIndicator respect Y layer shape; QOL Ring/Spike build indicator ++;
- QOL Bonus section ++;
- QOL Bonus stages screen tweaked from draft to something a bit better and showing all challenges;
Hard Chip Playtest update for 25 May 2024
Quick patch notes v0.0.5.16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
