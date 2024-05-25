05-25 patch-notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14492256 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 10:06:08 UTC by Wendy

UTC 09:50-10:50

Adjustments

"Liked" emoji have been added with dynamic effects

Treasure Shop - Added some new animated emotes

Tower of Conviction - Tower Power becomes 3 choices after clearing the level (originally 1 random one)

Corrupted - Final Shadow King adjusted to appear on the 27th (originally 26th)

Red weapon Adjustment

Red Bow, 3% attack speed adjusted to 4% attack speed

Red Lance, 4% alpha damage adjusted to, 5 physical damage

Chainsaw, 3 Defense adjusted to 5 Speed

Red Sword, 3% Speed adjusted to, 8% CD Reduction