- Fixed the error caused by other summons killing Kaka's dog.
- Fixed errors in daily training (also suggested players without this error to remove the training items and rearrange them).
- Fixed development features related to enhanced training.
- Fixed the issue where the card "Feigned Attack" still initiates battle after consuming kills.
- Adjusted the experience required for upgrading player attributes and the maximum attribute values.
- Fixed incorrect daily training.
- Fixed bugs related to Digo, now Digo's passive ability works properly.
- Fixed occasional triggering issues with the card "Suppression".
- Fixed some sponsorship objectives not being achieved.
- Fixed the issue of youth training not having cards.
- Fixed the error that occurred at the start of training matches.
- Fixed the error of upgrading after reaching the maximum level of ability.
- Fixed the incorrect display of sponsorship objective rewards.
- Fixed errors in the transfer budget report fan comments.
- Fixed errors in player trading transactions.
- The player trading market during the transfer window can now be sorted by offer.
电竞教父 update for 25 May 2024
V1.0.10 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
