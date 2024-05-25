 Skip to content

电竞教父 update for 25 May 2024

V1.0.10 update

V1.0.10 update · Build 14492203 · Last edited 25 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the error caused by other summons killing Kaka's dog.
  • Fixed errors in daily training (also suggested players without this error to remove the training items and rearrange them).
  • Fixed development features related to enhanced training.
  • Fixed the issue where the card "Feigned Attack" still initiates battle after consuming kills.
  • Adjusted the experience required for upgrading player attributes and the maximum attribute values.
  • Fixed incorrect daily training.
  • Fixed bugs related to Digo, now Digo's passive ability works properly.
  • Fixed occasional triggering issues with the card "Suppression".
  • Fixed some sponsorship objectives not being achieved.
  • Fixed the issue of youth training not having cards.
  • Fixed the error that occurred at the start of training matches.
  • Fixed the error of upgrading after reaching the maximum level of ability.
  • Fixed the incorrect display of sponsorship objective rewards.
  • Fixed errors in the transfer budget report fan comments.
  • Fixed errors in player trading transactions.
  • The player trading market during the transfer window can now be sorted by offer.

