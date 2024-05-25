 Skip to content

Memocratie update for 25 May 2024

V 1.0.1 bug fixing

Build 14492200 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 09:39:06 UTC

Fix bug with achievements depends on catch people
Fix bug with no new people after destroyed NATO news

