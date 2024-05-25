 Skip to content

Nothing is Forever update for 25 May 2024

Update 0.7.3

25 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog for version 0.7.3:

-bug fixes
-some typos corrected
-scenario mode updated until the end of chapter 7

Full proofread of Chapter 2 part 2 will come at a later date.
Cheers!

