Idle Hero TD update for 25 May 2024

Update v9.5 (May 25)

Share · View all patches · Build 14492000 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 09:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • If a hero's attack speed goes over the 10/s limit, every 0.1s overflow grants +1% damage.

QoL Improvements:

  • Added rank text to the minimized hero panels for better visibility.
  • Boss Rush is automatically turned on after prestige (if it’s unlocked).

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed bug with the super crit chance/damage text displayed in a hero’s stats menu.
  • Fixed some peoples’ leaderboard names being reset.
  • Fixed bug where Prestige Point rewards in Resource Packs and Battlepass were incorrect due to the Cemetery map perk effect.
  • Various other minor bug and UI fixes.

