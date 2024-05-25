Update v9.5 (May 25)

Changes:
- If a hero's attack speed goes over the 10/s limit, every 0.1s overflow grants +1% damage.
QoL Improvements:
- Added rank text to the minimized hero panels for better visibility.
- Boss Rush is automatically turned on after prestige (if it’s unlocked).
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug with the super crit chance/damage text displayed in a hero’s stats menu.
- Fixed some peoples’ leaderboard names being reset.
- Fixed bug where Prestige Point rewards in Resource Packs and Battlepass were incorrect due to the Cemetery map perk effect.
- Various other minor bug and UI fixes.
