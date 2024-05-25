Fixes Are Incoming! New Patch Every Saturday!

Hey Spellcats community,

We've heard your feedback loud and clear – thank you for sticking with us through the glitches! 🐾✨ In our commitment to improving your gameplay experience, we've decided to adjust our patch schedule.

While the enthusiasm to fix issues quickly led us to release daily updates last week, it also meant some bugs slipped through without proper testing. We're taking a new approach: rather than rushing, we're dedicating the entire workweek to develop, test, and ensure the quality of each patch.

Expect a new, polished update rolling out every Saturday. This way, we can deliver the fixes you need and the quality you deserve.

Thanks for your patience and passion. Let's make Spellcats better, together!

Best wishes,

Johan Croix