 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spellcats: Auto Card Tactics update for 25 May 2024

Fixes Are Incoming! New Patch Every Saturday!

Share · View all patches · Build 14491981 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 08:52:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Spellcats community,

We've heard your feedback loud and clear – thank you for sticking with us through the glitches! 🐾✨ In our commitment to improving your gameplay experience, we've decided to adjust our patch schedule.

While the enthusiasm to fix issues quickly led us to release daily updates last week, it also meant some bugs slipped through without proper testing. We're taking a new approach: rather than rushing, we're dedicating the entire workweek to develop, test, and ensure the quality of each patch.

Expect a new, polished update rolling out every Saturday. This way, we can deliver the fixes you need and the quality you deserve.

Thanks for your patience and passion. Let's make Spellcats better, together!

Best wishes,
Johan Croix

Changed files in this update

Depot 2150911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link