Small Patch v0.14.6.1

A few final touches to our last patch thanks to reports on our Discord. Have a great weekend!
➡️ Changes
- Added a stronger rule that bans enemies from ever spawning on player buildings
- Added waiting for players text to fancy new prologue background
- Mannequins and Armor Stands now retain their inventory contents when picked up
- Plates and Frying Pans now allow items to remain in their inventory slots even when being picked up
- Plate now has a medium box combo
- Frying Pan now displays all items inside its inventory
- Removed patch notes title from main menu
🛠️ General Fixes
- Fixed Mannequins and Armor Stands seemingly losing their contents upon loading (they would appear if you interacted with them)
- Fixed crops in crop plots not having collision due to some optimization changes and therefore could not be attacked by the player
- Fixed some crate mesh LODs that were fading in too early (we anticipate that we'll be having some of these issues for the next few patches since we have to resolve them manually)
- Fixed clients failing sales not properly populating the customer review with the rights comments and thumbs downs
- Fixed several Shepherds in the desert not having their second zipline be usable in certain situations
- Changed how music from combat is triggered which would cause audio distortion issues if an enemy swapped targets rapidly
- Fixed rare case where some items could appear outside a loot box if previously interacted with in a specific manner
- Added a fallback that can potentially help some shops that don't load in properly (the save data is always fine though so if this happens you can just restart)
- Fixed auto open close for shops turning off by itself
- Fixed rare edge case where dialogue count can be decremented in multiplayer
- Fixed a super nasty physics bug where all physics became doomed if an employee AI was somehow saved and loaded to be a trillion units beneath the ground (this probably didn't happen to you because you'd know)
