INDIE Live Expo 2024, one of the biggest indie games information programme, is broadcast today. Cube Game & Ancient Warfare: The Han Dynasty are featured in this programme!

Ancient Warfare: The Han Dynasty is 20% off on Steam (Offer ends May 31st 10AM, UTC-7). Don’t miss it if you like real-time strategy games!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1423330/