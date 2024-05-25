- Increased the limit on Lance's to 60 (up from 30)
- Fixed a bug where Megalophobia Fearing Tatty's would cause them to become invincible
- Fixed a bug where switching between Challenges of the same Class would sometimes cause that Challenge's Talents to carry over between them
Talented update for 25 May 2024
Hotfix 0.13.29
