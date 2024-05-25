 Skip to content

Talented update for 25 May 2024

Hotfix 0.13.29

Hotfix 0.13.29 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 09:09:18 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased the limit on Lance's to 60 (up from 30)
  • Fixed a bug where Megalophobia Fearing Tatty's would cause them to become invincible
  • Fixed a bug where switching between Challenges of the same Class would sometimes cause that Challenge's Talents to carry over between them

