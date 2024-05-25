 Skip to content

Sole Saga update for 25 May 2024

Update 0.14.4a1 Beta - Spellblade

Greetings everyone! We hope you're all doing well.

We're excited to announce that we've just released our latest game update into beta testing! In this new version, you'll be able to unlock the new Spellblade class, a magical swordsman who wields the Heavenly Sword, a blade of light that can smite enemies with powerful beams of energy!

You can unlock the new hero by completing a new achievement, Survive "The Second Cycle" for 15 mins.
(You can find the detail about the second cycle here, https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2027970/view/3689062938637787162 )

To join the Open beta testing please follow the step from the link below
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2027970/view/6083844525370723753

