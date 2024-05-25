Update Patch v1.3.0β

Share · View all patches · Build 14491693 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 14:26:18 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The beta patch v1.3.0β can be accessed via:

Steam Library > Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost > Properties > Beta > select “Private beta” and enter passcode Hh3GsDunKkiN.

**THIS IS A BETA PATCH; UNEXPECTED BUGS MAY OCCUR. In the event of such case, it would be highly appreciated if a report of the bug is made to the following thread.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2190220/discussions/0/4334230493279560620/

The contents of the patch are as follows:

• A touch-layout in Kagura mode

o A choice can be made between standard-layout and classic-layout(the touch-layout)

• Bar indicators added

• Autoplay function added

• Gameplay history and song information toggle added