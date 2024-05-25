 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost update for 25 May 2024

Update Patch v1.3.0β

Share · View all patches · Build 14491693 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 14:26:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The beta patch v1.3.0β can be accessed via:
Steam Library > Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost > Properties > Beta > select “Private beta” and enter passcode Hh3GsDunKkiN.

**THIS IS A BETA PATCH; UNEXPECTED BUGS MAY OCCUR. In the event of such case, it would be highly appreciated if a report of the bug is made to the following thread.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2190220/discussions/0/4334230493279560620/

The contents of the patch are as follows:
• A touch-layout in Kagura mode
o A choice can be made between standard-layout and classic-layout(the touch-layout)
• Bar indicators added
• Autoplay function added
• Gameplay history and song information toggle added

Changed depots in closed branch

View more data in app history for build 14491693
Depot 2190221
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link