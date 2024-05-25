 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Two Hands Eggs update for 25 May 2024

Version 0.1.12 is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 14491648 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 07:39:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.1.12 is now available!

Fixes
Fixed an issue where the player disappears on the select screen.
Changed respawn conditions
Randomized the order at the beginning of the stage
Tweaked mushrooms

Changed files in this update

Depot 2378491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link