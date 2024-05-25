(Updated) Known Issues

**
Greetings, Descendants!
**
We would like to inform you Known Issues regarding the Final Technical Test.
Please take note of the matter below and prepare for the test.
We will keep updating this page when additional issues are found.
[5/25 Known Issues]
■ (Updated) Client Patch
The Client Patch has been completed on May 25th, 05:10 (PDT).
For a better gameplay performance, please exit the game and play after downloading the patch.
(Updated) ■ Unusual skill action for Freyna when ‘Classic Maid Uniform’ skin equipped
- Found Freyna’s skill ‘Putrid Venom’ bursting right where the character stands instead of shooting forward when ‘Classic Maid Uniform’ skin is equipped.
(Updated) ■ ‘Frenzied’ skill animation not returning for Gley when head skin equipped
- Found Gley’s ‘Frenzied’ skill animation not returning to normal condition when head skin is equipped during ‘Frenzied’ mode.
(Updated) ■ Multiple Use of Reconstructed Device in Void Intercept Battle
- Found Reconstructed Devices being used multiple times after completing Void Intercept Battle.
(Updated) ■ Intel CPU Issue
Crashes have been reported on some Intel 13th and 14th generation CPUs. Some PCs using these CPUs experience a forced shutdown of the game with the error message 'Out of video memory' upon game launch. This can be partially resolved by setting power limits in the BIOS. This issue has been reported to Intel.
■ Partial languages for newly added Contents will be temporarily in English
- Translation is still in progress. There for, partial language support for newly added Contents will be temporarily available in English
- Language support for all 12 languages will be ready at the point of official launch.
- Languages with partial English : German, French, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Russian
- New Contents that will be partially in English : All Sub-quest text, Mission Tooltips(Void Fragment/Fusion Reactor), Combat UI Hide button text.
■ Controller D-PAD not fully functioning on Game Menu
- Found control not fully functioning when using Controller D-PAD on Game Menu
- Analogue Stick does not have the same problem, and fully functions on Game Menu.
■ Frame drop
- Leaving the screen for a long period of time on ‘See Details’ for ‘Snowman’ spawn effect may cause frame rate to drop.
- This situation can be resolved by restarting the game
(Solved on May 25th) ■ Instance Dungeon Private Match Making Delay
- Found ‘Enter Privately‘ match making for instance dungeon may have a delay.
- Please use public match making ‘Enter’ for better test experience.
If you have any inquiries or feedback please follow link below.
Thank you.
