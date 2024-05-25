Beta Test Reworks and Balancing - v1.1.450

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Oracles,

Keep going with our beta test for reworks/balancing!

In this beta patch we focused on reworking/balancing out actions from Hevelius :hevelius: and Austra :austra:.

Important Note: All new actions currently have temporary icons/names and all of the new text is currently only available in English. All of the changes in the beta version are subject to change.

To access Astrea beta version:

Right-click Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles in your Steam Library

Select Properties...

Select the Betas tab

Click the Beta Participation dropdown and select the "beta" branch

Patch Notes

General

Now pressing "Esc" when inspecting a die, viewing draw pool, discard, dice pool and etc (all UI that player can go back) will go back to previous screen instead of opening the Pause Menu.

Now pressing mouse right-click while dragging a die or a Virtue will drop the current dragged item.

Added keyboard shortcuts for End Turn, Draw Pool, Discard, Dice Pool, Corruption Meter and Hearts, Sentinels and map UI.

Added keyboard shortcuts for selecting Dice and Virtues.

Added keybinding menu.

Balancing

Neutral

Buffed Boost, now all enemies receive 10 Purification for each die discarded during the draw phase when Boost is active.

Artisan Staff won't appear on Chapter 1 anymore.

Apprentice's Card won't appear on Chapter 3 anymore.

Moonie

Moon Shard won't appear on Chapter 1 anymore.

Nerfed Lunar Alignment dice values.

Buffed Ominous Conjuration, now it also draw 1 die.

Buffed Crescent Beam dice values. Changed Risky Die to be a Balanced Die.

Nerfed New Moon Ray dice values.

Cellarius

Buffed Soothe Mind dice values.

Balanced Tonic Trance, now it deals 2 Purification to a selected enemy for each point of Corruption decreased.

Nerfed Forge Wave dice values.

Balanced Trident of Depths. Now it also replaces your Area Purify 2 Virtue with Enemy Wave 2 Virtue.

Hevelius

Reworked Glowing Reactor, now player can receive Purification normally, but Whenever player receives Corruption dealt by the player itself or sentinel, Light Shield is ignored.

Reworked Battery Prototype, now it applies 1 Link: Boost to a random sentinel instead of Boost.

Buffed Fortify, now also Light Shield is not removed at the start player next X turns. Buffed Fortify dice values. Removed Dissolve Life from Risky Die.

Nerfed Barrier, now at the start of player turn Barrier decreases by 1.

Now Light Shield blocks Corruption before Barrier.

Buffed Field Barrier dice values. Changed Field Barrier Balanced Die to Risky Die.

Buffed Restoration Burst dice values. Removed Risky Die.

Buffed Augmented Welding dice values. Added 1 Draw 1 die face on Safe Die. Added 2 Draw 1 die faces on Balanced Die. Now it doesn't increase sentinel current Corruption when applied, only the Max Corruption.

Buffed Unstable Scrapping, now next time the sentinel that was broken by Unstable Scrapping is Repaired, all the effects that it had before being Broken will be restored. Added an Epic Die.

Buffed Overloaded Repair, now all effects that the Repaired sentinel had before being Broken will be restored. Added an Epic Die.

Buffed Sparkling Repair Balanced Die. Removed Sparkling Repair Risky Die.

Buffed Vile Repair dice values.

Buffed Link: Rock Plate, now it increases Corruption received by the sentinel by only 1.

Buffed Link: Vorpal Plate Safe Die values. Now it doesn't increase Corruption received by the sentinel anymore.

Buffed Link: Empower Safe Die values. Now it doesn't increase Corruption received by the sentinel anymore.

Buffed Link: Boost dice values. Changed Link: Boost Risky Die to Balanced Die. Now it doesn't increase Corruption received by the sentinel anymore. Now all enemies receive 10 Purification for each die discarded during the draw phase when Link: Boost is active.

Lacertian Beam won't appear on Chapter 1 anymore.

Buffed Iron Strike dice values.

Buffed Vorpal Plate Safe Die values. Added Purify 1 to 4 die faces.

Nerfed Incorruptible Aura dice values. Added Unforgeable Corrupt to 2 die faces.

Buffed Auto Turret Safe Die values. Added Purify 1 to 3 die faces.

Defiant Alarm won't appear on Chapter 1 anymore.

Austra

Reworked starting Dice Pool. Added a Minor Aimless, 2 x Random Purify 4, 2 x Random Purify 3, 1 x Random Purify 2, 1 x Random Corrupt 1. Removed a Minor Purify.

Buffed Tempest Pollen, whenever the player or a sentinel deal Purification to a sentinel, a random enemy receives 1 Purification for each Purification received by that sentinel divided by 2 (rounded down) with a minimun of 2.

Buffed Apian Lamp, now it makes Random Purify deal Purification to a random target 2 times.

Buffed Celestial Dew, now it increases Critical Multiplier for each criteria matched. For instance a Random Purify on a Safe Die will increase Critical Multiplier by 4.

Buffed Guiding Chime, increased Wind Glide value from 1 to 2.

Balanced Winged Pinwheel Wind Skitter value from 10 to 4.

Reworked Favorable Winds, now a random enemy receive X Purification whenever player plays a Chaotic++ Die. Favorable Winds can trigger Critical. Added an Epic Die.

Balanced Wind Skitter dice values.

Buffed Wind Glide dice values.

Buffed Invoke Gale, now it create multiple Chaotic++ Die.

Buffed Rising Gust dice values. Added 2 Draw 1 die faces on Safe Die.

Buffed Aerial Needle dice values, added 2 Random Purify die faces.

Reworked Clarity Whirlwind. Now it changes all dice from player hand with Random Purify action into Area Enemy Purify action until the end of enemies turn and changes all dice from player hand with Purify action of any type into Random Purify action until the end of enemies turn. Then it deals X Purification to all enemies for each action affected by this action. Removed Safe Die. Added Epic Die.

Reworked Resonant Buzz, now on the next X Purifications received by the player coming from a Random Purify action, all enemies receive 1 Purification for each Purification received by the player.

Buffed Brilliance dice values. Added 1 Draw 1 die face on Safe Die. Added 2 Draw 1 die faces on Balanced Die. Added Draw 1 to all die faces on Epic Die.

Buffed Dodge Safe Die values, added Purify 1 to 2 die faces.

Dazzling Light won't appear on Chapter 1 anymore.

Dancing Wings won't appear on Chapter 1 anymore.

Thundering Riposte Balanced Die and Risky Die won't appear on Chapter 1 anymore.

Charging Antennas won't appear on Chapter 1 anymore.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Trident of Depths not increasing Wave from Refreshing Headbutt, Geyser Uppercut and Tidal Jet.

Fixed Aerial Needle removing its own buff from dice affected by Clarity Whirlwind.

Fixed Neutral dice appearing on muted chapters.

Fixed dice appearing on muted chapters when getting the dice from a random interaction (like Invoke, Dicesmith Statue, etc.).

Fixed Defiant Alarm softlocking the game when playing it.

Fixed the word Ruins from Astropolis Ruins being highlighted in yellow when Anomaly 10 is active.

Fixed Voidsmith not activating its Overcorruption action.

Fixed Astrea Second Phase not activating its die when it just changed state.

Fixed Amplify description telling that only dice from hand can be selected when it could be any dice.

Fixed Sun Ray description.

Fixed Ambush battle softlocking on the battle victory screen.

May Astrea bless you 💙 ❤️