- Fixed the quantity and UI issues of the downgrade club.
- Fixed the issue where training matches would result in errors.
- Fixed some issues where monthly objectives couldn't be achieved.
- Fixed the display of SS-level daily training activities, and now SS-level coach levels can be upgraded normally.
- Fixed some missing text in the English version.
- Fixed an issue where Charon couldn't correctly cast hero abilities in certain situations.
- Fixed issues related to Lan's card "Step C".
- Fixed the display issue of regular season scores in the postseason.
- Fixed the issue of repeated hero UI prompts in training matches.
- Fixed the issue where the pre-match AI opponent's harass rate and card hit rate would increase.
电竞教父 update for 25 May 2024
V1.0.9 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
