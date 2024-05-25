 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

电竞教父 update for 25 May 2024

V1.0.9 update

Share · View all patches · Build 14491402 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 06:46:02 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the quantity and UI issues of the downgrade club.
  • Fixed the issue where training matches would result in errors.
  • Fixed some issues where monthly objectives couldn't be achieved.
  • Fixed the display of SS-level daily training activities, and now SS-level coach levels can be upgraded normally.
  • Fixed some missing text in the English version.
  • Fixed an issue where Charon couldn't correctly cast hero abilities in certain situations.
  • Fixed issues related to Lan's card "Step C".
  • Fixed the display issue of regular season scores in the postseason.
  • Fixed the issue of repeated hero UI prompts in training matches.
  • Fixed the issue where the pre-match AI opponent's harass rate and card hit rate would increase.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1278541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link