Unbroken update for 25 May 2024

Big Update on 25.5.24

25 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Add Arcade Mode in the Map to get quick progress
-Fix Input Lags Performance
-Compress Game File
-Fix Performance
-Add Faster Gameplay Options
-Fix Crashes
-Fix Character Creation Menu (Mustache Beard and Hair Optimizations)

