-Add Arcade Mode in the Map to get quick progress
-Fix Input Lags Performance
-Compress Game File
-Fix Performance
-Add Faster Gameplay Options
-Fix Crashes
-Fix Character Creation Menu (Mustache Beard and Hair Optimizations)
Unbroken update for 25 May 2024
Big Update on 25.5.24
