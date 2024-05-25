Carth 0.1.3a is Now Live

This update is another great one for Carth and all Carthians alike. A ton more bug fixes and QOL enhancements. We are extremely thankful for all of your support and staying focused to the future. We want to thank our friend and community member DarkShade21 for taking his time today and setting up a basic Steam Xbox Controller Config for the Community. So if you are a controller fan test it out (should not be too difficult to go from their to other controllers) https://steamcommunity.com/app/1526430/discussions/0/4333104560169299663/ . So now lets see what 0.1.3a Update has to offer.

What does this Patch Bring?

Carth 0.1.3a

~Fixed if created a character then left before game start, new games not allowing new character

~Added left side UI showing what items created when crafting

~Fixed all Random errors thrown at start of game

~Fixed boats water interaction material throwing an error

~Fixed certain spawn able items throwing an error at spawn

~Community Created X Box Controller Config steam://controllerconfig/1526430/3253647826

~Adjusted some crafting recipes

~Began work with allowing drop in and out of server lobby without need of host restart

~Fixed issue with Lock picking not working

~First iteration of destroying player built items (Take normal damage to destroy)

~Not all Player Built Items able to be destroyed Yet (First Iterations)

~Fixed Leather Boots (Crude) recipe asking for wrong ingredients

~Fixed Leather Gloves (Crude) recipe asking for wrong ingredients

~Fixed Leather Hand Wraps (Crude) recipe asking for wrong ingredients

~Fixed double stacks being sold at start from some merchants

~Added Lock Picks small loot drop chance.

~Fixed Armour Apprentice Talent giving two items and recipes it should not.

~Removed items from possibly being equipped to hotbar

~Cured Animal Hide

~Animal Hide

~Coal

~Lime

~Limestone