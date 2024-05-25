New SUMMONING (and 22 small things)

Find out starting Monday, May 27th at 10:00am PST

(Only here on Steam, it will disappear Thursday at 10:00am PST)



• Red and Cyan Summoning Stones were added, unlocked from the Summoning Upgrade galaxyboard

• 13 new Red Circuit Battles and Winner bonuses to earn

• 14 new Cyan Circuit Battles and Winner bonuses to earn

• New Yellow Summoning upgrade added -- Sharpened Spikes

• 9 new Red Summoning upgrades added, including the final unit type Sparkie

• 11 new Cyan Summoning upgrades added



• Added a 'BUY' system for World 1 features to help the new player experience by both spacing out the new features behind a small coin requirement, and by helping confusion through offering a small 1-sentence description of the feature they are buying.

• Added your Summoning Army HP/DMG display to Summoning Upgrade UI, it's in the top-right

• Added green arrows to Summoning Upgrade UI to show clearly which upgrades you can afford

• Talent upgrade button squishes when you click it, and the Unspent Talent Points indicator icon jumps!

• Added jiggle and confetti to upgrading stamps

• Added sound effects to Arcade

• Added sound effects to Stamps UI

• Added sound effects to Talents UI



• The "Auto-Respawn" timer insta-revives you at 0:00, instead of sending you back to down when dying, without costing you an insta-revive.

• Lowered Material Cost for upgrading max lv of a several early-game stamps

• Jeweled Cards in Summoning now cost 2x mana instead of 3x mana, but still spawn 4x units

• Summoning Enemy HP drastically reduced for most battles.

• Several of the HP/DMG upgrades in Summoning now give a higher amount.

• The enemies in Red and Cyan Summoning Battles are very sturdy, and have a smaller knockback when hit. This sturdiness does not apply to White, Green, Yellow, Blue, or Purple Battles.



• Fixed an inconsistency in Sneaking item 'Find Chance' being calculated differently if your last item found was a nunchaku. This is not related to the displayed find chance itself, which has been correct since w6 launch - if the game says a ninja twin "had a 45% chance" for example, that 45% was truly the chance.

• Fixed an issue with Hoops where, very infrequently, the hoop would be too far away to possibly score. Over the 1000s of shots I took during testing this never happened, and only finally happened to me the other day, so I feel your pain lol

• Fixed an issue where some endgame sneaking items would cause some charms to be weird leveled, like +121.43243 instead of just +121. These will stay with a weird display, but no more of such charms will happen. There is no advantage to keeping those weird-display charms, other than making your inventory messy.

• "Fish in the World 2 Colosseum" task from the Youtube Treasure Hunt Series now simply requires you to enter the world 2 colosseum