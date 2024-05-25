Version a.8.2.0

NEW! Character Sophie The Ice Sorceress - "She's pretty chill."
General
- NEW! Rogue Sophie skin.
- NEW! Sophie quests.
- NEW! Sophie furniture.
- Forest's Hops boss AI no longer runs away from players.
- Karissa's Syringe reworked.
- Updated Karissa's skill icons.
- Various boss projectile speeds reduced.
- Various audio tweaks.
- Various UI tweaks.
- New application icon.
Bugs/Misc
- Fixed a bug where poison was not spreading to other enemies properly.
- Fixed a bug where Karissa's Pandemic did not work as intended.
- Fixed a bug where Karissa's Treat did not work as intended.
- Fixed a bug where Wolf's Territory audio was unusually loud.
- Added banners to the Endless leaderboard.
Let us hear your feedback and see teasers for upcoming content!
Changed files in this update