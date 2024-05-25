 Skip to content

Mobmania update for 25 May 2024

Version a.8.2.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community


NEW! Character Sophie The Ice Sorceress - "She's pretty chill."

General

  • NEW! Rogue Sophie skin.
  • NEW! Sophie quests.
  • NEW! Sophie furniture.
  • Forest's Hops boss AI no longer runs away from players.
  • Karissa's Syringe reworked.
  • Updated Karissa's skill icons.
  • Various boss projectile speeds reduced.
  • Various audio tweaks.
  • Various UI tweaks.
  • New application icon.

Bugs/Misc

  • Fixed a bug where poison was not spreading to other enemies properly.
  • Fixed a bug where Karissa's Pandemic did not work as intended.
  • Fixed a bug where Karissa's Treat did not work as intended.
  • Fixed a bug where Wolf's Territory audio was unusually loud.
  • Added banners to the Endless leaderboard.


