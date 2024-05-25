Patch 2024.5.24.1

Fixes:
- Temporarily removed NPC's not being interactable while nighttime until we get their sleeping fleshed out.
- Fixed an issue when rebirthing, characters would lose their Heroic state.
- Fixed an issue where poachers were not able to use their melee weapons.
- Added a limit to how long we'll wait at a loading screen for the world to finish loading when teleporting via map or portals. This should help with those odd scenarios where something may not fully load and cause the loading overlay to not disappear.
- Fixed an issue when loading into the world for the first time, you'd see the camera "moving" to player. This is related to fixes with the limit on loading screens.
- Fixed an issue with Skeleton's not being able to move in Lothric's Dungeon.
- Fixed an issue when unequipping an item that was already in inventory, the quantity would not be updated in inventory until it was refreshed.
- Fixed issue where weight wasn't being calculated properly when dropping or picking up items (wouldn't calculate until opening inventory).
New:
- Added functionality to stop enemies from attacking when loading into an area or the game. This will prevent players from being attacked while they have a loading overlay.
- Formatted player stats in health bar to show commas.
- Added the functionality where pressing Z or right -dpad in the wait screen, causes the cancel wait event.
- Reduced Lucian's (tutorial boss) health by 50% to phase him easier.
- Reduced Lucian's (tutorial boss) strength by 70% to make him a bit easier to phase.
- Added additional checks to potion wheel to potentially fix the potion wheel getting stuck. We now ensure the game port is focused when the menu disappears. If you click inside potion wheel it does not keep the mouse selected when it's hidden.
- Increased the opacity of compass indicators.
- Changed color of discoverable areas on compass to orange to help differentiate between the white indicators.
- Updated Respawn Icons/color to differentiate between others on the map.
- Removed the "Heat" effect from the torch, could be a little too much at times.
- Added an overlay for when the player is Over-Encumbered.
- Added a highlight to items being looted.
- Added an icon for bosses so they're easier to see when they have a dedicated health bar.
- Reduced the amount of crit from intellect, was 1 crit every 10 int, it's now 1 crit every 20 int (this was scaling a bit too much, more in line with others now).
