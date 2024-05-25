Welcome to the ARBO: Arena Tactics Pre-Alpha on Steam!

The time has come to lead your Squad to victory as the master of 1v1 turn-based combat in the ARBO: Arena Tactics Pre-Alpha Release!

What’s featured in this Pre-Alpha version of ARBO: Arena Tactics:

4 playable Hero Classes, each with unique traits and proficiencies

3 Premade Combat Strategies, each designed to showcase different playstyles

32 different playable Protocol cards

23 different playable Operations (Ops)

A 1v1 Ranked Mode with a Timer and a 1v1 Casual Mode with no Timer

A fully interactive battle arena, with multiple Win Conditions, destructible Obstacles, dynamic Line of Sight system, and numerous environmental Hextiles with unique properties

Because ARBO: Arena Tactics is in such an early stage of development, some of the Ops, Protocols, mechanics, and other interactions in the game aren't yet fully rigged or animated. While some are fully playable, others are missing polish, FX, and features that have yet to be implemented.

Our UI doesn’t currently support displaying all the mechanics and values for some of the game’s more complex Ops and Protocols, so you may wish to better familiarize yourself with that information on the handy spreadsheet we circulated in our Discord.

Aside from determining how our core gameplay resonates with testers, we’re also exploring different options for our characters’ visual designs, so we’re also examining the project’s overall market appeal during this process. Above all, we encourage our playtesters to share their open and honest feedback with us so we can make the best game possible.

Curious to be a part of the fun? Register now to become a playtester for us! You'll be added to our Steam Playtest list, and once we open up more spots, you'll get an email notification and see ARBO: Arena Tactics appear in your Steam Library. You and your fellow playtesters will then start playing each other and leaving feedback via Steam Forum, surveys and our Pre-Alpha Channel on Discord. All feedback is good feedback, so don't be shy!

Creating this game has been such a long, unpredictable journey for our team, and we’re so proud to finally get to welcome our first round of players into the unique gaming experience that we’ve crafted.

We hope you enjoy all the incredible things that you’ll soon discover in ARBO: Arena Tactics! See you in battle!