Patch 1.26 released

Another month another quick patch!

This patch mostly tweaks and fixes some small things. One of the biggest addition is the addition of spoil statistics, which will be zero for previous seasons and save games, and adding average age to the team selection analytics screen. The AI will now make space on their list for draft picks more cleanly, meaning not all teams will draft every round, and some improvements to the trade system have been made, including one bug where superstars could be traded too easily, and making sure players don't get traded two years in a row by the AI.

In terms of bugs, it should also now be easier to advance years on 31 December (a "white whale" bug) and a couple bugs related to the substitution rule have been fixed.

Hope you enjoy the new patch!