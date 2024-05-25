 Skip to content

Free Chess update for 25 May 2024

Updates Notes for v1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14490467 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 03:32:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Player Joined/Left Popup

  • Added Physics when Throwing a Piece

  • Updated Lounge Art Assets

  • Fixed only being able to draw 1 Planning Line

  • Fixed Board Ground Slam when Moving Pieces

  • Fixed Player Icons not showing on Remote Clients

  • Fixed Placement Decal staying when Piece Rapidly Picked up

  • Fixed Joining session showing a board on Remote Clients instead of Ghost

  • Fixed Buttons being Yellow on Joined to Started Game

  • Changed Pieces Default CoM to prevent Toppling Forever

