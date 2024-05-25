-
Added Player Joined/Left Popup
Added Physics when Throwing a Piece
Updated Lounge Art Assets
Fixed only being able to draw 1 Planning Line
Fixed Board Ground Slam when Moving Pieces
Fixed Player Icons not showing on Remote Clients
Fixed Placement Decal staying when Piece Rapidly Picked up
Fixed Joining session showing a board on Remote Clients instead of Ghost
Fixed Buttons being Yellow on Joined to Started Game
Changed Pieces Default CoM to prevent Toppling Forever
Free Chess update for 25 May 2024
Updates Notes for v1.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
