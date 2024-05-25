V1.1 Major Update + DLC plan



Added five new ultimate weapons with 15+ slots

Gauss sniper rifle

Magnetic railgun

Lava spray

Purgatory ray

Thor Burning Cannon

Two new weapons and their corresponding upgrades:

Miniature handcannon

Standard pistol

Two new types of projectiles:

Shield destruction device

Anti stealth device

Added the function of editing the turrets

All mech have added dual wielding weapon function

weapon function Add an entrance to the Final Battle in Endless mode

in Endless mode Significantly optimize performance issues in cases of excessive element reactions

The upper limit of drones has been increased to 6. More than 4 units require core unlocking

has been increased to 6. More than 4 units require core unlocking Optimized the image quality of all plot comics

Increase the num of save slots

Add achievements related to Endless Mode and Survivor Mode

Optimize sound effects to avoid popping sounds

Enhance the damage of the burning area

Enhancement of skills for all characters (with a focus on duration)

Increased the number of fusion slots for most advanced weapons

Endless Mode Difficulty Adjustment

Endless mode adds Iron Man mode options

Some formulas in the synthesis system have added the need for prerequisite items to unlock

Add num of selected mods

Most Perimeter Mission have been reduced, and rewards have been increased

Increased material rewards for annihilation missions

The weapon fusion module can be recycled to funds

Bug fix

Optimized many UI display hyperframes and other issues

Fixed the issue of getting stuck when retiring from Endless Mode

Fixed a bug that disappeared after turret synthesis

Fixed bug in rocket tracking sandbags

Removed Advanced Ranger from normal difficulty level

Fix the issue of sandblasting explosion in the task of eliminating Sandworm

Fix bug where weapon enhancement may cause weapon duplication

Fixed some issues with mod failures

Fixed the issue where some recipes that were unlocked over time would never be unlocked

Fixed the issue of missing textures for some items in the guidebook

Subsequent plans

Hello everyone, regarding the follow-up plan. We will focus our work on the production of DLC,

We will plan to update five DLCs: four regular DLCs+one large DLC.



Among them, four small DLCs are the personal storylines of four characters (each will include a separate long-term storyline and unique gameplay mechanism, this is to improve the worldview and explore gameplay before making the large DLC). The large DLC had a preview at the beginning of the year (you can see the end of the news article for details):

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2055050/view/4020094168394125606?l=schinese

As we mentioned earlier, due to the realistic causes, we plan to complete these DLCs in the form of crowdfunding.

Firstly, we will release the first DLC for free around June 21st. For information on the content of the first DLC, please refer to:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2055050/view/4170971564127656345?l=schinese

You can decide whether to support us when you experience the DLC. If the basic development needs can be maintained, we will continue to update the game's additional content and optimize the ontology experience.

As for the specific crowdfunding plan and update plan, we will announce it after the release of the first DLC (most likely on a subscription basis). If you are interested, you can like this news or follow our official Twitter account:

https://x.com/ZZXOfficial

Thank you for all support and assistance along the way.