V1.1 Major Update + DLC plan

V1.1 major update
Major updates
Added five new ultimate weapons with 15+ slots
- Gauss sniper rifle
- Magnetic railgun
- Lava spray
- Purgatory ray
- Thor Burning Cannon
Two new weapons and their corresponding upgrades:
- Miniature handcannon
- Standard pistol
Two new types of projectiles:
- Shield destruction device
- Anti stealth device
Major updates2
- Added the function of editing the turrets
- All mech have added dual wielding weapon function
- Add an entrance to the Final Battle in Endless mode
- Significantly optimize performance issues in cases of excessive element reactions
- The upper limit of drones has been increased to 6. More than 4 units require core unlocking
- Optimized the image quality of all plot comics
Minor update
Increase the num of save slots
Add achievements related to Endless Mode and Survivor Mode
Optimize sound effects to avoid popping sounds
Enhance the damage of the burning area
Enhancement of skills for all characters (with a focus on duration)
Increased the number of fusion slots for most advanced weapons
Endless Mode Difficulty Adjustment
Endless mode adds Iron Man mode options
Some formulas in the synthesis system have added the need for prerequisite items to unlock
Add num of selected mods
Most Perimeter Mission have been reduced, and rewards have been increased
Increased material rewards for annihilation missions
The weapon fusion module can be recycled to funds
Bug fix
Optimized many UI display hyperframes and other issues
Fixed the issue of getting stuck when retiring from Endless Mode
Fixed a bug that disappeared after turret synthesis
Fixed bug in rocket tracking sandbags
Removed Advanced Ranger from normal difficulty level
Fix the issue of sandblasting explosion in the task of eliminating Sandworm
Fix bug where weapon enhancement may cause weapon duplication
Fixed some issues with mod failures
Fixed the issue where some recipes that were unlocked over time would never be unlocked
Fixed the issue of missing textures for some items in the guidebook
Subsequent plans
Hello everyone, regarding the follow-up plan. We will focus our work on the production of DLC,
We will plan to update five DLCs: four regular DLCs+one large DLC.
Among them, four small DLCs are the personal storylines of four characters (each will include a separate long-term storyline and unique gameplay mechanism, this is to improve the worldview and explore gameplay before making the large DLC). The large DLC had a preview at the beginning of the year (you can see the end of the news article for details):
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2055050/view/4020094168394125606?l=schinese
As we mentioned earlier, due to the realistic causes, we plan to complete these DLCs in the form of crowdfunding.
Firstly, we will release the first DLC for free around June 21st. For information on the content of the first DLC, please refer to:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2055050/view/4170971564127656345?l=schinese
You can decide whether to support us when you experience the DLC. If the basic development needs can be maintained, we will continue to update the game's additional content and optimize the ontology experience.
As for the specific crowdfunding plan and update plan, we will announce it after the release of the first DLC (most likely on a subscription basis). If you are interested, you can like this news or follow our official Twitter account:
https://x.com/ZZXOfficial
Thank you for all support and assistance along the way.
Changed files in this update