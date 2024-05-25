 Skip to content

Axe Cop update for 25 May 2024

Axe Cop : The Bodacious Update

Axe Cop : The Bodacious Update

Build 14490258 · Last edited 25 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community


For those of you who want to just quickly experience the story and skip battles, this update is for you! Now on the table of the break room in the Axe Cop Station is the infamous Dinosaur Horn. For those who remember, Axe Cop originally flew to the Dinosaur Horn Planet to rent this horn and used it to destroy the King of All Bad Guys' brain. It seemed like a perfect item for this particular task.


To use the Dinosaur Horn in battle, select it from the Items menu. There it'll automatically target all enemies and then do so much damage we can't even show it. Literally, it breaks the game's damage cap to obliterate these bad guys.

But user be warned! You only can get one of these items in the entire game. If you are playing the game and not worried about skipping any of the fights in the game you can sell this item at the Pawn Shop to get a hefty amount of cash for sodas and snacks.

