- Nerfed Coil Launch. It no longer does damage to enemies but can still stun enemies.
- Added final Gleo fight in Quartz. If you wish to try it, please load your save from the Pyramid and then leave the lobby and go to the right.
- Fixed some bugs with Peekoro. He is now more intelligent and gives you some personal space.
- Removed Herobrine.
Mole Maiden Playtest update for 25 May 2024
Build 14490114
Patchnotes via Steam Community
