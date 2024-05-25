 Skip to content

Mole Maiden Playtest update for 25 May 2024

Build 14490114

  • Nerfed Coil Launch. It no longer does damage to enemies but can still stun enemies.
  • Added final Gleo fight in Quartz. If you wish to try it, please load your save from the Pyramid and then leave the lobby and go to the right.
  • Fixed some bugs with Peekoro. He is now more intelligent and gives you some personal space.
  • Removed Herobrine.

