Achievements, Tutorial, Wiki, Leaderboards, Focus, Ship & Rewind

Hello player friends Hello, unconsciously the official version of the game has been released for a month, thank you for playing ~ if you have feedback suggestions or opinions, then thank you for these feedback, if you have not feedback, please feel free to feedback with me, we make the game better together.
This update mainly optimizes your recent feedback problems and adjusts some contents according to your suggestions. At the same time, I have made a few modifications to the UI, hoping it will be helpful to you. This change is relatively small, but please check it carefully.
Important Content
Added multiple pop-up tutorial boxes
Optimization tutorial
Added navigation restriction warning and backtracking
Add login mode
Optimize chart operation
Add focus arrow
Perfect Wikipedia
- Optimize wiki menu button layout, add search bar, appliances should add data display,
- Open new directories: event, buff, terrain ecology
- There is a list of dropped generated resources and dropped entities
- Increase crop-seed relationship
- Optimize the layout of information pages: names, separators, descriptions, ICONS, details, etc
Added new achievements
- Graduation! : Complete the teaching level and become a qualified captain
- Five-star Admiral: Gain a 5-star crew member
- Home Sweet Home: Successful breeding of a child
- Dangerous driving: Destroyed 20 decks in total
- Volunteer: Crew fight resulting in death and injury
- Wreck Investigation: Complete "Wreck Investigation" for the first time (Episode 1)
- Wine making: The use of barrels to brew beer
- Fame: Unlock 8 crew members
- Diving champion: First use of the swimming platform
- Full Time Hunter: Complete 20 side quests
- Fire Hero: Extinguish 50 fires
- Where is the truth? : Collect 10 golden keys
- Famous Explorer: Accumulated 20 treasures
- Dusty Secrets: Accumulate 10 culture points (read old posters, newspapers, advertisements or listen to radio stations)
- Comfortable environment: Build a total of 20 rooms
- Shopping spree: Accumulated 50 shopping at the street merchants
- Activate transfer! : Activate 5 teleport tablets in total
Details
Perfect
- Perfect translation: Investigate shipwreck news and related panels, unique effect prompt panels (e.g., Fallen flower, Sea Strider, etc.), leaderboards
- Improved shortcut keys: Control, view are added ctrl+x, alt+x combination (for example: 3 speed)
- Improve instrument playing effects: Crew members may play instruments in their free time to increase mood or health
Added
- Add leaderboards: Number of days to pass, number of days to survive (only record global top ranking) (time permanent)
- Added color arrangement between leaderboards
- Added unique tutorial tip panels: for water distillation, circuits, pipes, electromagnetic systems, diving, rockets, funerals
- Added anchor button interactive prompt (F)
- Added navigation restriction warning: If the player controls the ship immobilized, the player will be prompted to check the cause of the blockage
- Added window mode "Resizing"
- Added BOSS offerings
- Increase font size Settings * (test phase)
- Added giant snow mountains (similar to volcanic mechanism) : lots of ice and snow drops are generated around them
- Increased volcanic and iceberg light sources
- Added kill directional arrow tips required for teleporting
- Added landing mode: After clicking, you can quickly land on the island (and prompt the player to build a link board)
- Added pub recruiting greeting sound
- Added a shortcut login transfer button on the character icon
- Increased night brightness option
- Added "Manual Alert" off option: This way the crew will not automatically switch to combat (alert) mode after being injured, only alert when actively switching to combat or fire (for veterans)
- Added automatic backtracking: The system will automatically backtrack when the ship exceeds the boundary (prevents the ship from being transported to the map outside the card)
- Added "Position Backtracking" on the ship panel: go back to where you were a few minutes ago (plus the ship button turns red to alert players when navigation is limited)
- Increased focus: the current camera follower can be modified to another followed object (right-click to return to the following ship)
- Increased focus on the large arrow
- Added water intake loop progress bar
- Added raffle machine: Some gold coins will drop around
- Added gas mask: no longer toxic after wearing
- Added sound effects: return to ship BGM, link board expansion sound, springboard spring sound
Adjustment
- Adjust the "lucky dice" : change to "heaven and earth blessing", will greatly weaken the solar wind duration, acid rain duration
- Adjust the guest npc appearance interval (↑)
- Adjustment of addiction system: It will appear after 10 days, and players will also be prompted when addiction is enabled
- Adjust pirate refresh speed near shipwrecks (↓)
- Adjusted values of the deep dive system: Diving speed (↑), Seabed Exploration speed (↑), submarine radar effect (↑) (and changed to electric building), oxygen consumption (↓)
- Dragon Tower Adjustment: Add Fire damage, Base damage (↑)
Optimization
- Optimize building operations: Make, plan and other function buttons are also reproduced on the right side of the building information panel
- Optimize trawl: Cancel button, full directly can harvest box selection
- Optimized treasure chest will have no volume collision after being opened
- Optimize volcanic performance Cancel global effect (ore yield ↓)
- Optimized construction rules: Similar decks cannot be covered
- Optimized demo end status detection to prevent single event risk
- Optimized teleport operation: Players can teleport by clicking on the Teleport tower
- Optimization Tutorial guidelines: Added dotted links to collected resources (nearby grass, rocks, trees) (only the nearest resources will be marked)
- Optimization tutorial: Add prompt boxes to tech nodes in build and login tutorials
- Optimized not to display entity hover messages when the mouse is on the UI
- Optimized schedule control: Alert while sleeping, crew will go back to sleep if alert is cancelled
- Optimized bar: Crew will not get drunk when drinking nearby
Repair
- Fixed Force First restoring health anomalies every time Alert Mode is used
- Fixed the exception of the enhanced button in the new member Add panel
- Repair island can build deck anomaly (one of the causes of jams)
- Fixed regular BGM conflicts such as landing and combat (but still with top BGM conflicts such as BOSS battles, weather effects, waiting for later rebuilds)
- Fixed a black screen or Angle shift exception after entering the tutorial
- Repair deck damage, but there are other buildings above, at this time will no longer be able to build deck anomalies
- Fix a malign occupancy anomaly after the crew dies but the mission is cancelled (e.g. prevents research from restarting)
- Repair processing buildings (such as furnaces, stone cutters) in abnormal working condition
- Fixed Moth sound effects (2D→3D) (and ice supplement)
- Fixed 3x speed exit to main menu will also affect game speed exception (cover animation play speed exception)
- Fixed an exception where the shadow did not disappear after switching harvest mode on the island
- Fix crew can't check exception immediately after unlocking
- Fixed abnormal occupancy after death of crew member using water intake device
- Fixed the exception that the animation returns to the original unopened state when the treasure chest is opened and away after viewing it later (the animation state is reset after hiding)
- After fixing the "window mode" setting, the Settings panel is closed, and the full-screen exception is automatically displayed again
- Can no longer ship after the Sea tomb repair mission is interrupted
- Repair of dead crew members after funeral (including natural corruption) remains on the agenda
