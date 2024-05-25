Achievements, Tutorial, Wiki, Leaderboards, Focus, Ship & Rewind

Hello player friends Hello, unconsciously the official version of the game has been released for a month, thank you for playing ~ if you have feedback suggestions or opinions, then thank you for these feedback, if you have not feedback, please feel free to feedback with me, we make the game better together.

This update mainly optimizes your recent feedback problems and adjusts some contents according to your suggestions. At the same time, I have made a few modifications to the UI, hoping it will be helpful to you. This change is relatively small, but please check it carefully.

Important Content

Added multiple pop-up tutorial boxes

Optimization tutorial

Added navigation restriction warning and backtracking

Add login mode

Optimize chart operation

Add focus arrow

Perfect Wikipedia Optimize wiki menu button layout, add search bar, appliances should add data display, Open new directories: event, buff, terrain ecology There is a list of dropped generated resources and dropped entities Increase crop-seed relationship Optimize the layout of information pages: names, separators, descriptions, ICONS, details, etc

Added new achievements Graduation! : Complete the teaching level and become a qualified captain Five-star Admiral: Gain a 5-star crew member Home Sweet Home: Successful breeding of a child Dangerous driving: Destroyed 20 decks in total Volunteer: Crew fight resulting in death and injury Wreck Investigation: Complete "Wreck Investigation" for the first time (Episode 1) Wine making: The use of barrels to brew beer Fame: Unlock 8 crew members Diving champion: First use of the swimming platform Full Time Hunter: Complete 20 side quests Fire Hero: Extinguish 50 fires Where is the truth? : Collect 10 golden keys Famous Explorer: Accumulated 20 treasures Dusty Secrets: Accumulate 10 culture points (read old posters, newspapers, advertisements or listen to radio stations) Comfortable environment: Build a total of 20 rooms Shopping spree: Accumulated 50 shopping at the street merchants Activate transfer! : Activate 5 teleport tablets in total



Details

Perfect

Perfect translation: Investigate shipwreck news and related panels, unique effect prompt panels (e.g., Fallen flower, Sea Strider, etc.), leaderboards

Improved shortcut keys: Control, view are added ctrl+x, alt+x combination (for example: 3 speed)

Improve instrument playing effects: Crew members may play instruments in their free time to increase mood or health

Added

Add leaderboards: Number of days to pass, number of days to survive (only record global top ranking) (time permanent)

Added color arrangement between leaderboards

Added unique tutorial tip panels: for water distillation, circuits, pipes, electromagnetic systems, diving, rockets, funerals

Added anchor button interactive prompt (F)

Added navigation restriction warning: If the player controls the ship immobilized, the player will be prompted to check the cause of the blockage

Added window mode "Resizing"

Added BOSS offerings

Increase font size Settings * (test phase)

Added giant snow mountains (similar to volcanic mechanism) : lots of ice and snow drops are generated around them

Increased volcanic and iceberg light sources

Added kill directional arrow tips required for teleporting

Added landing mode: After clicking, you can quickly land on the island (and prompt the player to build a link board)

Added pub recruiting greeting sound

Added a shortcut login transfer button on the character icon

Increased night brightness option

Added "Manual Alert" off option: This way the crew will not automatically switch to combat (alert) mode after being injured, only alert when actively switching to combat or fire (for veterans)

Added automatic backtracking: The system will automatically backtrack when the ship exceeds the boundary (prevents the ship from being transported to the map outside the card)

Added "Position Backtracking" on the ship panel: go back to where you were a few minutes ago (plus the ship button turns red to alert players when navigation is limited)

Increased focus: the current camera follower can be modified to another followed object (right-click to return to the following ship)

Increased focus on the large arrow

Added water intake loop progress bar

Added raffle machine: Some gold coins will drop around

Added gas mask: no longer toxic after wearing

Added sound effects: return to ship BGM, link board expansion sound, springboard spring sound

Adjustment

Adjust the "lucky dice" : change to "heaven and earth blessing", will greatly weaken the solar wind duration, acid rain duration

Adjust the guest npc appearance interval (↑)

Adjustment of addiction system: It will appear after 10 days, and players will also be prompted when addiction is enabled

Adjust pirate refresh speed near shipwrecks (↓)

Adjusted values of the deep dive system: Diving speed (↑), Seabed Exploration speed (↑), submarine radar effect (↑) (and changed to electric building), oxygen consumption (↓)

Dragon Tower Adjustment: Add Fire damage, Base damage (↑)

Optimization

Optimize building operations: Make, plan and other function buttons are also reproduced on the right side of the building information panel

Optimize trawl: Cancel button, full directly can harvest box selection

Optimized treasure chest will have no volume collision after being opened

Optimize volcanic performance Cancel global effect (ore yield ↓)

Optimized construction rules: Similar decks cannot be covered

Optimized demo end status detection to prevent single event risk

Optimized teleport operation: Players can teleport by clicking on the Teleport tower

Optimization Tutorial guidelines: Added dotted links to collected resources (nearby grass, rocks, trees) (only the nearest resources will be marked)

Optimization tutorial: Add prompt boxes to tech nodes in build and login tutorials

Optimized not to display entity hover messages when the mouse is on the UI

Optimized schedule control: Alert while sleeping, crew will go back to sleep if alert is cancelled

Optimized bar: Crew will not get drunk when drinking nearby

Repair