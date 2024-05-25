 Skip to content

Archean update for 25 May 2024

Patch notes May 24

Share · View all patches · Build 14489929 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 01:46:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed holographic arrows on DataBridge - Not needed anymore - Implemented bidirectional detection
  • Added holographic arrows on unidirectional Junctions and Relays
  • Fixed SpeedSensor showing non-zero velocity when entity is at rest

