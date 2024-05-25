- Removed holographic arrows on DataBridge - Not needed anymore - Implemented bidirectional detection
- Added holographic arrows on unidirectional Junctions and Relays
- Fixed SpeedSensor showing non-zero velocity when entity is at rest
Archean update for 25 May 2024
Patch notes May 24
Patchnotes via Steam Community
