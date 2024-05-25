[BETA] Patch #4 - Difficulty Scaling, Progression System, Full-Auto Mode + More

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Please go to properties → Betas → RemakePlaytest branch to be able to play the new beta!

Hey Asteroid Destroyers!

Today's update provides quite a bit of reworking to the core gameplay, to keep the game feeling challenging and rewarding as much as I can right now. This is not the whole progression system, but the very start.

Difficulty Scaling

Start - Asteroids spawn every 2.95s

30 Seconds - Asteroids spawn every 2.75s

2 Minutes - Asteroids spawn every 2.55s

3 Minutes - Asteroids spawn every 2.35s

4 Minutes - Asteroids spawn every 2.25s

5 Minutes - Asteroids spawn every 2.15s, 1+ Asteroids per spawn

Progression System

Level up everytime the difficulty changes (see above)

Level 0 - 0.6s Bullet Delay

Level 1 - 0.4s Bullet Delay

Level 2 - 0.4s Bullet Delay

Level 3 - 0.2s Bullet Delay, UNLOCK E.O.S

Level 4 - 0.2s Bullet Delay

Level 5 - 0.1s Bullet Delay

New Ability: Asteroid Offense System

From the makers of the ship part, A.D.S, brings the new and improved shield! This system provides the same defense benefits as the predecessor, however it now destroys asteroids! Gliding into asteroids with the A.O.S destroys on impact, potentially saving you from dangerous situations.

FULL PATCH NOTES - Patch #4

NEW

Added Ability Asteroid Offense System

Added Difficulty Scaling [PROTOTYPE]

Added 17 Steam Achievements

CHANGES

Laser Cannon is now full-auto

Removed 3 Achievements

FIXES